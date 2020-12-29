Expressing gratitude for his time at NU, senior CB Dicaprio Bootle decides to enter NFL Draft pool

Saying his time at Nebraska has been nothing short of amazing, Husker senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle has decided to enter the NFL Draft.

He made the announcement Tuesday night via Twitter.

"Looking back, coming to Nebraska was the best decision I ever made," he wrote. "I am so blessed to have been part of both a great tradition and brotherhood. I'm overly thankful for the opportunity given to me. Nebraska will forever hold a special place in my heart."

A graduate of Southridge High School in Miami, Bootle started every game at cornerback as a senior this season, stretching his streak to 32 consecutive starts. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound speedster finished with 25 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media.

He totaled 26 pass breakups in his Nebraska career, which ranks ninth in program history. Although he had only one interception, he was a model of consistency and respected enough by his teammates to be named one of five team captains in 2020.