Expressing gratitude for his time at NU, senior CB Dicaprio Bootle decides to enter NFL Draft pool
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Expressing gratitude for his time at NU, senior CB Dicaprio Bootle decides to enter NFL Draft pool

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23) tackles Iowa tight end Sam Laporta last season at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Saying his time at Nebraska has been nothing short of amazing, Husker senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle has decided to enter the NFL Draft.

He made the announcement Tuesday night via Twitter.

"Looking back, coming to Nebraska was the best decision I ever made," he wrote. "I am so blessed to have been part of both a great tradition and brotherhood. I'm overly thankful for the opportunity given to me. Nebraska will forever hold a special place in my heart." 

A graduate of Southridge High School in Miami, Bootle started every game at cornerback as a senior this season, stretching his streak to 32 consecutive starts. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound speedster finished with 25 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media. 

He totaled 26 pass breakups in his Nebraska career, which ranks ninth in program history. Although he had only one interception, he was a model of consistency and respected enough by his teammates to be named one of five team captains in 2020. 

Rated by 247Sports as a two-star prospect in high school, Bootle received only two scholarship offers from Power Five programs: Nebraska and Illinois. After sitting out the 2016 season as a redshirt, Bootle appeared in all 12 games in 2017, getting his first career start against ninth-ranked Ohio State. Although he primarily lined up at cornerback in 2017, he earned the start at safety against the Buckeyes. So, his reliability was evident essentially from the start.

Nebraska in 2021 is set to return junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (unless he also decides to jump to the NFL) as well as sophomore Quinton Newsome, who started in place of Taylor-Britt against Northwestern as Taylor-Britt served a first-half suspension for targeting the previous week at Ohio State. In addition, sophomore Braxton Clark returns to the fold after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in early October.  

Freshman Tamon Lynum and sophomore Nadab Joseph are among others who are expected to compete for playing time at corner. 

With Bootle's decision, five Nebraska seniors now have made public their plans and each is leaving. Linebacker Collin Miller is medically retiring, left tackle Brenden Jaimes and tight end Jack Stoll both declared for the NFL Draft and offensive lineman Boe Wilson put his name in the transfer portal and may try to play a sixth season elsewhere.

Nebraska has eight scholarship seniors with plans yet to finalize, and it is expected that at least some of them will decide to return and play for the Huskers in 2021.

Decision made: Tracking the next step for Husker football upperclassmen

With the NCAA offering seniors an extra year of eligibility, Nebraska football players have choices in front of them. Here's a comprehensive look.

Dicaprio Bootle

Bootle
