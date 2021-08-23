Explaining Nebraska's COVID-19 guidelines, which have different rules depending on vaccination status

An unvaccinated close contact does not have to stay away from team functions during that daily testing cadence, but there are restrictions. For example, she or he is required to wear a mask in campus facilities. There are also restrictions on where those athletes can eat — they can pick up food from the training table but cannot eat there — and how they travel for competition.

The campus guidance on regular, weekly testing includes a 90-day exemption following a positive test. That means that if an athlete tests positive, he or she doesn't have to be part of the weekly testing protocol for 90 days after the positive test.

An elevated level of positive tests in a program can also trigger a mandatory testing arrangement for the entire team.

For athletics programs with more than 50 coaches and staff, like football, the threshold is a 5% concurrent positivity rate. For less than 50 coaches and staff, the rate is a 3% concurrent positivity rate.

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that his program had made significant progress in its efforts to increase the vaccination rate among Husker players.