Nebraska boosts RB group with commitment from USC transfer Markese Stepp

For the second time in as many days, Nebraska added an experienced offensive player to its ranks from the NCAA's transfer portal.

On Tuesday, the Huskers landed a verbal commitment from former USC running back Markese Stepp.

Stepp spent three seasons at USC overall, redshirting in 2018 before seeing consistent playing time in the past two years.

In 2020, he rushed 45 times for 165 yards and tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns. USC’s overall production in the run game dropped to 3.2 yards per carry from 3.9 in 2019 under second-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who runs the Air Raid. Stepp was part of a three-man rotation at running back that split carries roughly evenly and each averaged between 3.7 yards per carry (Stepp) and 4.6. The Trojans played only six games this fall due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions and the Pac-12’s shortened season. USC elected not to play in a bowl game after a 5-1 regular season.

In 2019, Stepp had 48 rushes for 307 yards (6.4 per carry) and three scores.

Stepp, from Indianapolis, was considered a four-star prospect out of high school. Several other schools recruited Stepp this fall and at one point Wisconsin was considered perhaps the favorite to land his commitment.