{{featured_button_text}}
Bengals Bills Football

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor argues for a call during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 21-17.

 John Munson, The Associated Press

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Targeted one time in the passing game in the victory over Oakland. Added one tackle and a 25-yard kick return.

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Had four tackles in the loss to Detroit.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed 11 times for 47 yards and a score and added 22 yards on six catches.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had nine tackles, four solo, and one pass breakup in the loss to the Giants.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for 153 yards with a long of 53 in the loss to Kansas City. Averaged 51 yards per punt with two pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks and made 1-of-2 field goals, a 28-yard boot.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made one tackle.

Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Recorded one sack in the blowout victory over Miami. 

Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Fell to 0-3 to start his NFL head coaching career with a 21-17 loss to Buffalo.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made 2-of-3 field goals with a long of 53 in the win over Cleveland.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments