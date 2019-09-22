Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Targeted one time in the passing game in the victory over Oakland. Added one tackle and a 25-yard kick return.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Had four tackles in the loss to Detroit.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed 11 times for 47 yards and a score and added 22 yards on six catches.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had nine tackles, four solo, and one pass breakup in the loss to the Giants.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for 153 yards with a long of 53 in the loss to Kansas City. Averaged 51 yards per punt with two pinned inside the 20-yard line.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks and made 1-of-2 field goals, a 28-yard boot.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made one tackle.
Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Recorded one sack in the blowout victory over Miami.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Fell to 0-3 to start his NFL head coaching career with a 21-17 loss to Buffalo.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made 2-of-3 field goals with a long of 53 in the win over Cleveland.