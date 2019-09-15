Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Took one carry for 2 yards as the Packers edged Minnesota 21-16.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed for 21 yards on five carries in New England's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made seven tackles, two solo, in the Bucs' 20-14 win over Carolina on Thursday.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for a total of 129 yards, his longest at 43. Two of his punts were within the 20 as the Ravens beat the Cardinals.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Nailed a 25-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on PATs in the win over Washington.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recovered a Cam Newton fumble in the third quarter on Thursday.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made two field goals within 30 yards and went 3-for-3 on PATs.