49ers Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) works against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara, The Associated Press

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Rushed two times for 8 yards in win over Atlanta.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Led all rushers with eight carries for 44 yards in the Patriots' win over Pittsburgh.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made seven tackles, six solo, and a tackle for loss in Tampa Bay's loss to San Francisco.

Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets: Had one reception for minus-4 yards in New York's loss to Buffalo.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted once for 56 yards in Baltimore's rout of Miami.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 5-for-5 on PATs in the win over the Giants.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made two solo tackles and totaled four for Tampa Bay.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards. Added a 3-for-3 performance on PATs.

