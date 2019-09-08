Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Rushed two times for 8 yards in win over Atlanta.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Led all rushers with eight carries for 44 yards in the Patriots' win over Pittsburgh.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made seven tackles, six solo, and a tackle for loss in Tampa Bay's loss to San Francisco.
Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets: Had one reception for minus-4 yards in New York's loss to Buffalo.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted once for 56 yards in Baltimore's rout of Miami.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 5-for-5 on PATs in the win over the Giants.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made two solo tackles and totaled four for Tampa Bay.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards. Added a 3-for-3 performance on PATs.