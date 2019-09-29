Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had two receptions for 14 yards in Minnesota's 16-6 loss to the Bears.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Recorded a tackle in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay on Thursday.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Had a reception for 7 yards as New England beat Buffalo.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made seven tackles, four solo, and had an interception as Tampa Bay held off the Rams.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Made three punts -- all within the 20 -- including a 47-yarder. in the loss to Cleveland.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Nailed a 28-yarder and went 1-for-1 on PATs as Dallas lost 12-10 to the Saints.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recovered a fourth-quarter fumble for a touchdown in the win over the Rams. He also recorded two tackles, one solo.
Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Recorded a sack.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: The Bengals take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Monday.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Went 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 58-yarder. Made all four PATs.