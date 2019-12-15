Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 15
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 15

  Updated
Patriots Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Cethan Carter (82) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of a game against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Cincinnati. 

 Frank Victores, The Associated Press

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Ran for 25 yards on five attempts in the win over the Chargers.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the win over Cincinnati.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Caught two passes for 13 yards, including a TD.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had 8 tackles, seven solo, and forced a fumble in the win over Detroit.

Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Had nine tackles, five solo, in the loss to Jacksonville.

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Recorded four tackles, three solo, in the win over Washington.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted it four times with a long of 49 yards in the win against the Jets on Thursday.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, two solo, and a sack.

Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Cincinnati is now 1-13 after losing 34-13 to New England.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made his only extra-point attempt in the loss to Dallas.

Noah Fant, TE, Broncos: Caught two passes for 56 yards in the loss to Kansas City.

