Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Returned a kick for 29 yards in the Vikings' 28-24 victory over Dallas.
Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Had five tackles, four solo, in the Bears win over Detriot.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: The Patriots had a bye week.
Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Assisted in one tackle.
Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Blocked a last-second field-goal attempt from the Chiefs that would have tied the game in the Titans' narrow victory.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had a fumble recovery on top of eight tackles (four solo) in the Bucs' win over the Cardinals.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: The Eagles had a bye.
Andy Janovich, FB, Broncos: The Broncos had a bye.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted it once for 34 yards in the Ravens' blowout win over Cincinnati.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Was 1 for 2 in field goals, hitting a 23-yarder and going 3 for 3 in point-after attempts.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Had a reception for 9 yards in the loss to Baltimore.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Has two solo tackles, including a sack.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: The Bengals dropped to 0-9 as Taylor searches for his first win as an NFL head coach.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Hit 1-of-2 field goals — a 30-yarder —and made his only PAT in the Rams' loss to the Steelers.