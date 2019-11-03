Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had a 16-yard touchdown reception, a 2-yard rush and one tackle in Minnesota's loss to Kansas City.
Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Had four tackles, recording one for loss.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Had four carries for 18 yards in the Patriots' first loss of the season.
Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Dallas travels to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished second in Bucs' tackles with nine. Added one sack and two tackles for loss.
Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Gifford and Dallas play on Monday night.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Led the Eagles in tackles with five.
Andy Janovich, FB, Broncos: Recorded one tackle in Denver's win over Cleveland.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Totaled 98 yards on two punts with one landing inside New England's 20-yard line.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Dallas plays Monday night.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: The Bengals had a bye.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles and one quarterback hit.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Cincinnati had a much-needed bye, looking for Taylor's first win as an NFL head coach.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: St. Louis had a bye.