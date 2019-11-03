{{featured_button_text}}
Vikings Chiefs Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Bisi Johnson during the second half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday.

 Colin E. Braley, The Associated Press

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had a 16-yard touchdown reception, a 2-yard rush and one tackle in Minnesota's loss to Kansas City.

Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Had four tackles, recording one for loss.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Had four carries for 18 yards in the Patriots' first loss of the season.

Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Dallas travels to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished second in Bucs' tackles with nine. Added one sack and two tackles for loss.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Gifford and Dallas play on Monday night.

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Led the Eagles in tackles with five. 

Andy Janovich, FB, Broncos: Recorded one tackle in Denver's win over Cleveland.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Totaled 98 yards on two punts with one landing inside New England's 20-yard line.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Dallas plays Monday night.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: The Bengals had a bye.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles and one quarterback hit.

Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Cincinnati had a much-needed bye, looking for Taylor's first win as an NFL head coach.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: St. Louis had a bye.

