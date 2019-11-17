Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Rushed one time for 5 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards. Also suffered a fumble.
Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Recorded four solo tackles against the Rams.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Had 34 receiving yards with two catches, and five rushes for 14 yards in the win over Philadelphia.
Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Made two tackles in Dallas' victory.
Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Tennessee had a bye week.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished with six tackles, five solo, in the loss to New Orleans.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Led the Eagles in tackles with 10, seven solo, and added a sack in the loss to New England.
Andy Janovich, FB, Broncos: Had one carry for a 1-yard touchdown.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Baltimore did not punt once in the 41-7 win over Houston.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 34. Made all three point-after attempts.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded two tackles for loss and four total tackles against the Saints.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Had the Bengals on upset alert in Oakland, but fell to 0-10 in the narrow loss to the Raiders.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made a 38-yard field goal in his only attempt against Chicago.