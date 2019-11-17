{{featured_button_text}}
Vikings overcome 20-0 deficit at half to beat Broncos 27-23

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run in front of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (right) during the first half of a game Sunday in Minneapolis. 

 Jim Mone, The Associated Press

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Rushed one time for 5 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards. Also suffered a fumble. 

Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Recorded four solo tackles against the Rams.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Had 34 receiving yards with two catches, and five rushes for 14 yards in the win over Philadelphia.

Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Made two tackles in Dallas' victory.

Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Tennessee had a bye week.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished with six tackles, five solo, in the loss to New Orleans.

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Led the Eagles in tackles with 10, seven solo, and added a sack in the loss to New England.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Andy Janovich, FB, Broncos: Had one carry for a 1-yard touchdown.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Baltimore did not punt once in the 41-7 win over Houston.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 34. Made all three point-after attempts.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded two tackles for loss and four total tackles against the Saints.

Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Had the Bengals on upset alert in Oakland, but fell to 0-10 in the narrow loss to the Raiders.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made a 38-yard field goal in his only attempt against Chicago.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments