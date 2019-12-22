Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 16

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Minnesota hosts the Packers on Monday night.
Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Made two tackles in the loss to Kansas City.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed five times for 20 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown for 20 yards Saturday over Buffalo.
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Made one tackle in the loss to Miami.
Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Made one stop in the loss to Philadelphia.
Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Led Oakland in tackles with 12.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Led Tampa Bay with 10 tackles, eight solo, and a tackle for loss Saturday against Houston.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Had seven tackles, six solo, in the win over Dallas. Also added one kick return for 21 yards.
Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Recorded one tackle.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted twice for 102 yards, with a long of 60.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made five tackles Saturday and added a pass deflection.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Fell in overtime to Miami as Cincinnati secured the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made a 52-yard field goal Saturday and all four extra-point attempts.
Noah Fant, TE, Broncos: Made two catches for 10 yards against Detroit.