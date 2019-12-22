Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 16

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Minnesota hosts the Packers on Monday night.

Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Made two tackles in the loss to Kansas City.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed five times for 20 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown for 20 yards Saturday over Buffalo.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Made one tackle in the loss to Miami.

Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Made one stop in the loss to Philadelphia.

Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Led Oakland in tackles with 12.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Led Tampa Bay with 10 tackles, eight solo, and a tackle for loss Saturday against Houston.

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Had seven tackles, six solo, in the win over Dallas. Also added one kick return for 21 yards.

Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Recorded one tackle.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted twice for 102 yards, with a long of 60.