Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 16
Patriots beat Bills 24-17, win 11th straight AFC East crown

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead breaks loose from an attempted tackle to run for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of a game Saturday in Foxborough, Mass.

 Steven Senne, The Associated Press

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Minnesota hosts the Packers on Monday night.

Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Made two tackles in the loss to Kansas City.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed five times for 20 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown for 20 yards Saturday over Buffalo.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Made one tackle in the loss to Miami.

Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Made one stop in the loss to Philadelphia.

Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Led Oakland in tackles with 12. 

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Led Tampa Bay with 10 tackles, eight solo, and a tackle for loss Saturday against Houston.

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Had seven tackles, six solo, in the win over Dallas. Also added one kick return for 21 yards.

Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Recorded one tackle.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted twice for 102 yards, with a long of 60.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made five tackles Saturday and added a pass deflection.

Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Fell in overtime to Miami as Cincinnati secured the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made a 52-yard field goal Saturday and all four extra-point attempts.

Noah Fant, TE, Broncos: Made two catches for 10 yards against Detroit.

Husker News