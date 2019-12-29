Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 17
Dalton leads Bengals over Browns 33-23, Kitchens later fired

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches during a game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cincinnati. 

 Bryan Woolston, The Associated Press

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had six carries for 22 yards and added three catches for 14.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed six times for 48 yards and had a 6-yard reception.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Targeted one time in the passing game, and added one tackle on special teams.

Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Did not register a tackle but had two quarterback hits.

Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Made five tackles in the loss to Denver.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Recorded six tackles in the overtime loss to Atlanta.

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Made eight tackles, including one for loss.

Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Had two tackles and a pass deflection in the win over Houston.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times with all three landing inside the 20-yard line.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made two tackles, one for loss. Added two pass deflections.

Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Picked up his second win of the season, defeating Cleveland.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made a 47-yard field goal and added four PATs.

Noah Fant, TE, Broncos: Recorded one catch for 4 yards.

