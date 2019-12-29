Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 17

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had six carries for 22 yards and added three catches for 14.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed six times for 48 yards and had a 6-yard reception.
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Targeted one time in the passing game, and added one tackle on special teams.
Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Did not register a tackle but had two quarterback hits.
Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Made five tackles in the loss to Denver.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Recorded six tackles in the overtime loss to Atlanta.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Made eight tackles, including one for loss.
Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Had two tackles and a pass deflection in the win over Houston.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times with all three landing inside the 20-yard line.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made two tackles, one for loss. Added two pass deflections.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Picked up his second win of the season, defeating Cleveland.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Made a 47-yard field goal and added four PATs.
Noah Fant, TE, Broncos: Recorded one catch for 4 yards.