Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 17

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had six carries for 22 yards and added three catches for 14.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed six times for 48 yards and had a 6-yard reception.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Targeted one time in the passing game, and added one tackle on special teams.

Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Did not register a tackle but had two quarterback hits.

Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Made five tackles in the loss to Denver.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Recorded six tackles in the overtime loss to Atlanta.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Made eight tackles, including one for loss.

Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Had two tackles and a pass deflection in the win over Houston.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times with all three landing inside the 20-yard line.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made two tackles, one for loss. Added two pass deflections.