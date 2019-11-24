Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Minnesota had a bye week.
Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Recorded four tackles and a pass deflection in the Bears win over the Giants.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Made two catches for 8 yards, and added two carries for 3 yards in the win over Dallas.
Maliek Collins, DT, Cowboys: Recorded a sack, two tackles for loss and four stops.
Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Had two tackles in the blowout victory over Jacksonville.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had eight tackles, one for loss, and added a pass deflection.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Recorded a fumble recovery, half a sack and six tackles against Seattle.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Baltimore plays the Rams on Monday night.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Scored all nine points for Dallas, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts with a long of 46 yards.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had four tackles and a 6-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to help Tampa Bay push past Atlanta.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Suffered a 16-10 setback, that would have could have been his first victory in the NFL.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Los Angeles plays the Ravens Monday night.