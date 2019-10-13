{{featured_button_text}}
Buccaneers Saints Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts between plays in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans Oct. 6.

 Bill Feig, Associated Press file photo

Ex-Huskers

Maliek Collins, DT, Dallas: Made one tackle in the loss to the Jets.

Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay: Made six tackles, five solo, and one for loss in the loss to Carolina.

Andy Janovich, FB, Denver: Had one catch for 8 yards in the win over Tennessee.

Nate Gerry, LB, Philadelphia: Made six tackles, one for loss, in the Eagles' loss to Minnesota.

Sam Koch, P, Baltimore: Punted twice, averaging 42 yards per punt in the win over Cincinnati.

Brett Maher, K, Dallas: Connected on field goals of 50, 62 and 32 yards to go 3-for-4 Sunday against the New York Jets.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Tampa Bay: Recorded three tackles and half a sack against the Panthers.

