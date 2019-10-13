Ex-Huskers
Maliek Collins, DT, Dallas: Made one tackle in the loss to the Jets.
Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay: Made six tackles, five solo, and one for loss in the loss to Carolina.
Andy Janovich, FB, Denver: Had one catch for 8 yards in the win over Tennessee.
You have free articles remaining.
Nate Gerry, LB, Philadelphia: Made six tackles, one for loss, in the Eagles' loss to Minnesota.
Sam Koch, P, Baltimore: Punted twice, averaging 42 yards per punt in the win over Cincinnati.
Brett Maher, K, Dallas: Connected on field goals of 50, 62 and 32 yards to go 3-for-4 Sunday against the New York Jets.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Tampa Bay: Recorded three tackles and half a sack against the Panthers.