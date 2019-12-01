Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 13
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 13

49ers Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) works against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half Sept. 8 in Tampa, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara, Associated Press file photo

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: The Vikings play Monday night.

Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Had five tackles, including four solo, as well as a pass deflection in the Thursday win over the Lions.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed for 15 yards on three carries.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had seven tackles, four solo, and one for loss. Also had a pass reflection in the win over Jacksonville.

Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Recorded two tackles, one solo, in the loss to Kansas City. 

Luke Gifford: Recorded two solo tackles in the loss to the Bills.  

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Was able to tally four tackles, one solo, in the loss to the Dolphins.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted for 103 total yards with a long of 62.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 0-for-2 on field goals and made his only extra-point attempt in the loss to the Bills.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Suh recorded two tackles, one solo, in the win over the Jaguars.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Was targeted twice in the win over the Jets, but was unable to haul in any catches.

Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Coached his team to its first victory of the season over the Jets.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Zuerlein went 2-for-3 on field goals with a long of 33 yards. Was also 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts in the win over the Cardinals. 

