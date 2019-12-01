Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 13

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: The Vikings play Monday night.

Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Had five tackles, including four solo, as well as a pass deflection in the Thursday win over the Lions.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed for 15 yards on three carries.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had seven tackles, four solo, and one for loss. Also had a pass reflection in the win over Jacksonville.

Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Recorded two tackles, one solo, in the loss to Kansas City.

Luke Gifford: Recorded two solo tackles in the loss to the Bills.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2019 football season View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Was able to tally four tackles, one solo, in the loss to the Dolphins.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted for 103 total yards with a long of 62.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 0-for-2 on field goals and made his only extra-point attempt in the loss to the Bills.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Suh recorded two tackles, one solo, in the win over the Jaguars.