Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 13

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: The Vikings play Monday night.
Prince Amukamara, DB, Bears: Had five tackles, including four solo, as well as a pass deflection in the Thursday win over the Lions.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed for 15 yards on three carries.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had seven tackles, four solo, and one for loss. Also had a pass reflection in the win over Jacksonville.
Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Recorded two tackles, one solo, in the loss to Kansas City.
Luke Gifford: Recorded two solo tackles in the loss to the Bills.
You have free articles remaining.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: Was able to tally four tackles, one solo, in the loss to the Dolphins.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted for 103 total yards with a long of 62.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 0-for-2 on field goals and made his only extra-point attempt in the loss to the Bills.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Suh recorded two tackles, one solo, in the win over the Jaguars.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Was targeted twice in the win over the Jets, but was unable to haul in any catches.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Coached his team to its first victory of the season over the Jets.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Zuerlein went 2-for-3 on field goals with a long of 33 yards. Was also 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts in the win over the Cardinals.