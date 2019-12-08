Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 14

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Caught one pass for 2 yards and returned a kickoff for 14 more.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Had seven carries for 15 yards and was targeted once in the passing game. Added two tackles.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Credited with one tackle in the loss to Cleveland.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had six tackles in the comeback victory over Indianapolis.

Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Made three tackles, two solo, in the loss to Tennessee.

Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: The Eagles play Monday against the New York Giants.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted seven times for 309 yards, averaging 44.1 yards per punt. Had a long of 57.

Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Made one solo tackle in the win over Oakland.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded one tackle against the Colts.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Targeted once in the loss to Cleveland.