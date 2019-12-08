Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 14

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Caught one pass for 2 yards and returned a kickoff for 14 more.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Had seven carries for 15 yards and was targeted once in the passing game. Added two tackles.
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Credited with one tackle in the loss to Cleveland.
What's Joshua Kalu doing these days?
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had six tackles in the comeback victory over Indianapolis.
Will Compton, LB, Raiders: Made three tackles, two solo, in the loss to Tennessee.
Nate Gerry, S, Eagles: The Eagles play Monday against the New York Giants.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted seven times for 309 yards, averaging 44.1 yards per punt. Had a long of 57.
Joshua Kalu, DB, Titans: Made one solo tackle in the win over Oakland.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded one tackle against the Colts.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Targeted once in the loss to Cleveland.
Zac Taylor, coach, Bengals: Fell to 1-12 as a first-year head coach.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams: Missed his only field-goal attempt in the win over Seattle. Went 4-for-4 on PATs.
Noah Fant, TE, Broncos: Had four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown before exiting due to injury against the Texans.