Ex-Huskers
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Minnesota: Had three kick returns for 88 yards, and added two tackles on special teams.
Prince Amukamara, DB, Chicago: Made five tackles and added one pass deflection in Chicago's loss to New Orleans.
Rex Burkhead, RB, New England: The Patriots travel to face the New York Jets on Monday.
Cethan Carter, TE, Cincinnati: Made two tackles for the Bengals on special teams.
Maliek Collins, DT, Dallas: Made five tackles, two solo in the win over Philadelphia.
Nate Gerry, LB, Philadelphia: Had a team-high 11 tackles in the loss to the Cowboys.
Andy Janovich, FB, Denver: Made one catch on Thursday for 22 yards in the loss to Kansas City.
Sam Koch, P, Baltimore: Punted three times for 132 yards in the win over Seattle.
Alex Lewis, OL, N.Y. Jets: Hosts the New England Patriots on Monday night.
Brett Maher, K, Dallas: Went 3-for-3 on field goals, including a Dallas record 63-yard kick right before halftime.