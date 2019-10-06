{{featured_button_text}}
Jets Eagles Football

The Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an intercepted pass during the first half of a game against the New York Jets Sunday in Philadelphia.

 Matt Rourke, The Associated Press

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Minnesota: Rushed three times for 24 yards in the win over the Giants. Added one kick return for 33 yards.

Prince Amukamara, DB, Chicago: Made four tackles and recovered a fumble in the loss to Oakland in London.

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England: Was inactive Sunday in the Patriots' victory over Washington.

Maliek Collins, DT, Dallas: Made one tackle in the loss to Green Bay.

Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay: Made five tackles and recorded one quarterback hit in the loss to New Orleans.

Nate Gerry, LB, Philadelphia: Returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown and added two tackles in the win over the Jets.

Chris Jones, DB, Arizona: Made one tackle in the win over Cincinnati.

Sam Koch, P, Baltimore: Punted three times for 155 yards and long of 57 and had one touchback. 

Brett Maher, K, Dallas: Went 1-for-3 in field-goal attempts, kicking a 36-yarder in the loss against the Packers. Added three made extra-point attempts.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Cincinnati: Targeted twice, making one catch for 6 yards. It was Morgan's first catch of his NFL career.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Tampa Bay: Totaled two tackles and one quarterback hit.

