Ex-Huskers
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Minnesota: Rushed three times for 24 yards in the win over the Giants. Added one kick return for 33 yards.
Prince Amukamara, DB, Chicago: Made four tackles and recovered a fumble in the loss to Oakland in London.
Rex Burkhead, RB, New England: Was inactive Sunday in the Patriots' victory over Washington.
Maliek Collins, DT, Dallas: Made one tackle in the loss to Green Bay.
Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay: Made five tackles and recorded one quarterback hit in the loss to New Orleans.
Nate Gerry, LB, Philadelphia: Returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown and added two tackles in the win over the Jets.
Chris Jones, DB, Arizona: Made one tackle in the win over Cincinnati.
Sam Koch, P, Baltimore: Punted three times for 155 yards and long of 57 and had one touchback.
Brett Maher, K, Dallas: Went 1-for-3 in field-goal attempts, kicking a 36-yarder in the loss against the Packers. Added three made extra-point attempts.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Cincinnati: Targeted twice, making one catch for 6 yards. It was Morgan's first catch of his NFL career.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Tampa Bay: Totaled two tackles and one quarterback hit.