Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 3

Here's a look at how former Big Red players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Raiders: Returned one kickoff for 23 yards against the Titans.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Made four catches for 21 yards and rushed three times for 9 yards against the Bears.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Had a tackle for loss, his only tackle of the game, in a loss to Chicago.

Lavonte David, ILB, Buccaneers: Made seven tackles, three solo, against the Packers.

Randy Gregory, OLB, Broncos: Made three solo tackles, including one for a loss, and had a sack in Sunday night's win over the 49ers.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one special teams tackle against the Jets.

Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Had one catch for 4 yards against the Commanders.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had five tackles, three solo, in a loss to Green Bay.

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Seahawks: Caught four passes for 27 yards against the Falcons.

Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Vikings: Made four tackles, including two solo tackles, against the Lions.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Jets: Went 4-for-4 on field goals with a long of 52 yards, accounting for all of New York's points against the Bengals.

