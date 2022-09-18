 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco
topical

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 2

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph speaks during a news conference after losing to Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.

Here's a look at how former Big Red players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Raiders: Made one catch for 23 yards against Arizona.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had two catches for 9 yards against the Broncos. 

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Recorded one tackle in Sunday's loss to Denver.

Lavonte David, ILB, Buccaneers: Had six tackles, three solo, and a sack in the win over New Orleans.

APTOPIX Buccaneers Saints Football

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is sacked by Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David during the first half Sunday in New Orleans.

Randy Gregory, OLB, Broncos: Made three tackles, two solo, and had a sack against Houston.

Matt Farniok, OG, Cowboys: Recorded one tackle against the Bengals.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 2-for-2 on fields goals with a long of 54 yards and hit the game-winning kick from 50 yards as time expired against the Bengals. Added two extra-point conversions.

People are also reading…

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had fives tackles and two sacks against the Saints.

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Seahawks: Made two catches for 11 yards against the 49ers.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Jets: Made a field goal of 57 yards and added four extra-point kicks in the win over Cleveland.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mickey Joseph speaks after his first game as interim head coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News