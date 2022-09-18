Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 2

Here's a look at how former Big Red players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Raiders: Made one catch for 23 yards against Arizona.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had two catches for 9 yards against the Broncos.
Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Recorded one tackle in Sunday's loss to Denver.
Lavonte David, ILB, Buccaneers: Had six tackles, three solo, and a sack in the win over New Orleans.
Randy Gregory, OLB, Broncos: Made three tackles, two solo, and had a sack against Houston.
Matt Farniok, OG, Cowboys: Recorded one tackle against the Bengals.
Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 2-for-2 on fields goals with a long of 54 yards and hit the game-winning kick from 50 yards as time expired against the Bengals. Added two extra-point conversions.
Others of note
Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had fives tackles and two sacks against the Saints.
Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Seahawks: Made two catches for 11 yards against the 49ers.
Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Jets: Made a field goal of 57 yards and added four extra-point kicks in the win over Cleveland.