Ex-Huskers in the NFL, Week 2

Here's a look at how former Big Red players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Raiders: Made one catch for 23 yards against Arizona.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had two catches for 9 yards against the Broncos.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Recorded one tackle in Sunday's loss to Denver.

Lavonte David, ILB, Buccaneers: Had six tackles, three solo, and a sack in the win over New Orleans.

Randy Gregory, OLB, Broncos: Made three tackles, two solo, and had a sack against Houston.

Matt Farniok, OG, Cowboys: Recorded one tackle against the Bengals.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys: Went 2-for-2 on fields goals with a long of 54 yards and hit the game-winning kick from 50 yards as time expired against the Bengals. Added two extra-point conversions.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had fives tackles and two sacks against the Saints.

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Seahawks: Made two catches for 11 yards against the 49ers.