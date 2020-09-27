 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/27
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/27

  Updated
Raiders Patriots Football

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Cam Newton in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

 STEVEN SENNE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, finishing with 49 yards rushing on six carries and seven receptions for 49 yards.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Caught one pass for 1 yard as the Bengals tied.

Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Had one tackle.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made four tackles and had an interception.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Had a team-high eight tackles and one pass defense as the Eagles tied the Bengals.

Joshua Kalu, CB, Titans: Made one tackle in the Titans' one-point win over the Vikings.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles.

Other of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Had two field goals with a long of 43 and made one of two extra-point tries.

