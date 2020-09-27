Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/27

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, finishing with 49 yards rushing on six carries and seven receptions for 49 yards.
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Caught one pass for 1 yard as the Bengals tied.
Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Had one tackle.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made four tackles and had an interception.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Had a team-high eight tackles and one pass defense as the Eagles tied the Bengals.
Joshua Kalu, CB, Titans: Made one tackle in the Titans' one-point win over the Vikings.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles.
Other of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Had two field goals with a long of 43 and made one of two extra-point tries.
