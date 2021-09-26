Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/27

Lincoln Journal Star
Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 3.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had five carries for 24 yards in a win over Seattle.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Caught one pass for 5 yards in the loss to Carolina.
Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made three solo tackles against the Panthers.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished second in tackles for the Bucs with six solo stops.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for 137 yards with a long of 54 in the win over Detroit.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded two tackles in the Buccaneers loss to the Rams.
Others of note
Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made five total tackles, including one for a loss.
Noah Fant (Omaha Burke grad), TE, Broncos: Made two catches for 15 yards in the win over the Jets.
