Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/27
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/27

Vikings Buccaneers Football

Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David waves to some fans during a Dec. 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

 Associated Press file photo

Scott Frost full postgame press conference

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 3.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had five carries for 24 yards in a win over Seattle.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Caught one pass for 5 yards in the loss to Carolina.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made three solo tackles against the Panthers.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished second in tackles for the Bucs with six solo stops.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for 137 yards with a long of 54 in the win over Detroit.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded two tackles in the Buccaneers loss to the Rams.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made five total tackles, including one for a loss.

Noah Fant (Omaha Burke grad), TE, Broncos: Made two catches for 15 yards in the win over the Jets.

