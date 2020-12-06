 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/6
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/6

  • Updated
Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah runs up field during the first half of a game against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 22 in Minneapolis.

 Jim Mone, Associated Press file photo

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Carried the ball twice for 11 yards and caught one pass for 18 yards in Minnesota's OT win over Jacksonville.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: The Buccaneers had a bye.

Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: The Steelers play Monday at 4 p.m.

Khalil Davis, DT, Buccaneers: Tampa Bay was off.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: The Buccaneers were off.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: The Cowboys play Baltimore on Tuesday.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: The Ravens play Dallas on Tuesday.

Will Compton, LB, Titans: Had one tackle against Cleveland.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: The Cowboys play Tuesday.

