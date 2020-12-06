Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/6

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Carried the ball twice for 11 yards and caught one pass for 18 yards in Minnesota's OT win over Jacksonville.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: The Buccaneers had a bye.
Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: The Steelers play Monday at 4 p.m.
Khalil Davis, DT, Buccaneers: Tampa Bay was off.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: The Buccaneers were off.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: The Cowboys play Baltimore on Tuesday.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: The Ravens play Dallas on Tuesday.
Will Compton, LB, Titans: Had one tackle against Cleveland.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: The Cowboys play Tuesday.
