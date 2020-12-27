 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/27
View Comments

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/27

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Eagles Cowboys Football

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) reaches in to strip the ball away from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in Arlington, Texas, Sunday. Hurts fumbled the ball, which the Cowboys recovered.

 Michael Ainsworth, The Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Ran the ball once for 13 yards in Friday's loss to New Orleans.

Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: Had two tackles, including one solo, as Pittsburgh knocked off the Colts.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars: Carried the ball once for 1 yard and caught a 3-yard pass in the loss to the Bears.

Darrion Daniels, 49ers: Had two tackles, one solo, in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had five tackles, two solo, as the Bucs trounced Detroits.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Assisted on two tackles.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Forced a fumble on a sack of the Eagles' Jalen Hurts that Dallas recovered. Gregory had six tackles, including three solo, and finished with 1.5 sacks in the win.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted twice, including once within the 20-yard line, as the Ravens beat the Giants.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Was 3-for-3 on field goals with a long of 35 yards. Made all four extra-point attempts.

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/20
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/13
Lamar Jackson endured rough Sunday as Jets rookie, but his story of resilience is impressive
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Corcoran to start, Miller retires and other notables from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News