Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/27

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Ran the ball once for 13 yards in Friday's loss to New Orleans.

Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: Had two tackles, including one solo, as Pittsburgh knocked off the Colts.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars: Carried the ball once for 1 yard and caught a 3-yard pass in the loss to the Bears.

Darrion Daniels, 49ers: Had two tackles, one solo, in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had five tackles, two solo, as the Bucs trounced Detroits.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Assisted on two tackles.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Forced a fumble on a sack of the Eagles' Jalen Hurts that Dallas recovered. Gregory had six tackles, including three solo, and finished with 1.5 sacks in the win.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted twice, including once within the 20-yard line, as the Ravens beat the Giants.