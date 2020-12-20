 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/20
View Comments

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/20

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Vikings Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David during a game against the Minnesota Vikings Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press file photo

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Returned a kickoff for 30 yards in the Vikings loss to the Bears.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: The Bengals play Monday night.

Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: The Steelers play Monday.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars: Caught one pass for 4 yards in Jacksonville's loss to Baltimore.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had 5 tackles, three solo, as the Buccaneers beat Atlanta.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded two solo tackles.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had a solo tackle in Dallas' win over the 49ers.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Didn't see action as the Ravens never punted.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: May 2 of 3 field goals, including a long of 48, and went 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts.

Lamar Jackson endured rough Sunday as Jets rookie, but his story of resilience is impressive
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/13
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/6
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Corcoran to start, Miller retires and other notables from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News