Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/20

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Returned a kickoff for 30 yards in the Vikings loss to the Bears.
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: The Bengals play Monday night.
Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: The Steelers play Monday.
Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars: Caught one pass for 4 yards in Jacksonville's loss to Baltimore.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had 5 tackles, three solo, as the Buccaneers beat Atlanta.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded two solo tackles.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had a solo tackle in Dallas' win over the 49ers.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Didn't see action as the Ravens never punted.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: May 2 of 3 field goals, including a long of 48, and went 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts.
