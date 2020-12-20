Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/20

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Returned a kickoff for 30 yards in the Vikings loss to the Bears.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: The Bengals play Monday night.

Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: The Steelers play Monday.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars: Caught one pass for 4 yards in Jacksonville's loss to Baltimore.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had 5 tackles, three solo, as the Buccaneers beat Atlanta.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded two solo tackles.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had a solo tackle in Dallas' win over the 49ers.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Didn't see action as the Ravens never punted.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: May 2 of 3 field goals, including a long of 48, and went 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0