Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/19

Life in the Red Podcast: Recapping NSD, first impressions of the new Husker assistants and VB in the Final Four
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.
Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 15.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Rushed four times for 7 yards, caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, and returned four kicks for 70 yards against the Bills.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 16 times for 41 yards and caught one pass for 6 yards against the Jaguars.
Carlos Davis, DL, Steelers: Made one solo tackle against the Titans.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted one time for 42 yards against the Packers.
Others of note
Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Made five catches for 57 yards with a long of 28 against the Bengals.
Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Bills: Made three total tackles against the Panthers.
Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts with a long of 42 against the Giants.
Watch now: Scott Frost, Erik Chinander and three new Husker assistants take the podium
Watch now: Mickey Joseph makes first public comments since joining Huskers' staff
Watch now: Donovan Raiola on what he hopes to bring to Nebraska O-line
Watch now: Mark Whipple says his phone has been ringing about quarterbacks
Watch now: Scott Frost talks Signing Day, new coaches, transfer portal plans
Watch now: Erik Chinander talks Husker defense on National Signing Day