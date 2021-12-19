Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/19

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 15.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Rushed four times for 7 yards, caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, and returned four kicks for 70 yards against the Bills.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 16 times for 41 yards and caught one pass for 6 yards against the Jaguars.

Carlos Davis, DL, Steelers: Made one solo tackle against the Titans.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted one time for 42 yards against the Packers.

Others of note

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Made five catches for 57 yards with a long of 28 against the Bengals.

Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Bills: Made three total tackles against the Panthers.

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts with a long of 42 against the Giants.

