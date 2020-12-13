 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/13
  • Updated
Jaguars Vikings Football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Devine Ozigbo sits on the bench before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 6 in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press file photo

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Ran for 11 yards on 3 carries and caught two passes for 10 yards as Minnesota lost to Tampa Bay.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars: Ran for 30 yards on four carries as the Jags lost to Tennessee.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had nine tackles, five solo, in the Bucs' win.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded a sack to go along with six tackles, three of them solo.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had two solo tackles and an assist at the Cowboys trounced the Bengals.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: The Ravens play Monday.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Made all three field-goal attempts, including a long of 55 yards. Was 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts.

