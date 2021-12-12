 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/12
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/12

Cowboys deliver on coach's guarantee, beat rival Washington

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on the ground after getting pressured to pass the ball by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the first half on Sunday in Landover, Md.

 Alex Brandon, Associated Press

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the hires of Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, among other Husker topics.

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 14.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Rushed four times for 16 yards, caught two passes for 17 yards and returned three kicks for 75 yards against the Falcons.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 11 times for 40 yards and had four catches for 26 yards against the Seahawks.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made one tackle-for-loss against the Seahawks.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made nine tackles, eight solo, against the Bills.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Made one tackle against Washington.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had one sack and an interception returned for 12 yards against Washington.

Andy Janovich, FB, Browns: Made one catch for 3 yards against the Ravens.

Chris Jones, CB, Titans: Made two tackles against the Jaguars.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted five times for 228 yards with a long of 60 and had one punt inside the 20 against the Browns.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Returned two kicks for 22 yards with a long of 18 against the 49ers.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, including 1½ sacks and a tackle-for-loss, against the Bills.

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Made four catches for 51 yards with a long of 32 against the Lions.

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts with a long of 38 against Washington.

 

