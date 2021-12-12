Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/12

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 14.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Rushed four times for 16 yards, caught two passes for 17 yards and returned three kicks for 75 yards against the Falcons.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 11 times for 40 yards and had four catches for 26 yards against the Seahawks.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made one tackle-for-loss against the Seahawks.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made nine tackles, eight solo, against the Bills.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Made one tackle against Washington.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had one sack and an interception returned for 12 yards against Washington.

Andy Janovich, FB, Browns: Made one catch for 3 yards against the Ravens.

Chris Jones, CB, Titans: Made two tackles against the Jaguars.