Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/12

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 14.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Rushed four times for 16 yards, caught two passes for 17 yards and returned three kicks for 75 yards against the Falcons.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 11 times for 40 yards and had four catches for 26 yards against the Seahawks.
Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made one tackle-for-loss against the Seahawks.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made nine tackles, eight solo, against the Bills.
Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Made one tackle against Washington.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had one sack and an interception returned for 12 yards against Washington.
Andy Janovich, FB, Browns: Made one catch for 3 yards against the Ravens.
Chris Jones, CB, Titans: Made two tackles against the Jaguars.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted five times for 228 yards with a long of 60 and had one punt inside the 20 against the Browns.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Returned two kicks for 22 yards with a long of 18 against the 49ers.
Others of note
Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, including 1½ sacks and a tackle-for-loss, against the Bills.
Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Made four catches for 51 yards with a long of 32 against the Lions.
Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts with a long of 38 against Washington.