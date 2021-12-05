Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/05

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 13.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed eight times for 30 yards and had one catch for 15 yards against the Colts.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Had three tackles, including one tackle-for-loss against the Colts.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made six tackles against the Falcons.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted four times for 203 yards with a long of 57 and one punt inside the 20 against the Steelers.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one tackle against the Chargers.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made four tackles, including two sacks and two tackles-for-loss, against the Falcons.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had three tackles against the Falcons.

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts with a long of 55 against the Saints.

