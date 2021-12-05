 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/05
0 Comments
topical

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/05

  • Updated
  • 0
Pass-heavy approach proves costly in Colts' latest loss

Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) and Lavonte David (54) during the first half of a game, Sunday, Nov. 28, in Indianapolis.

 AJ MAST, Associated Press

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the ever-evolving coaching searches that Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are currently conducting in this episode.

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 13.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed eight times for 30 yards and had one catch for 15 yards against the Colts.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Had three tackles, including one tackle-for-loss against the Colts.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made six tackles against the Falcons.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted four times for 203 yards with a long of 57 and one punt inside the 20 against the Steelers.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one tackle against the Chargers.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made four tackles, including two sacks and two tackles-for-loss, against the Falcons.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had three tackles against the Falcons.

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts with a long of 55 against the Saints.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News