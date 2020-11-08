 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/8
Lions Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) scores on a 22-yard touchdown reception ahead of Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (left) during the first half of Sunday's game in Minneapolis.

 Bruce Kluckhohn, The Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Caught a 22-yard pass, his lone reception, for a touchdown in Minnesota's win over the Detroit Lions.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: The Patriots play the Jets on Monday night.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Cincinnati was on a bye.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had six tackles, three solo.

Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Had three tackles, one solo, in Oakland's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, two solo.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Philadelphia had a bye week.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted six times with an average of 44.7 yards per punt, including one within the 20-yard line, in Baltimore's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had three tackles, two solo, as Dallas lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Nailed all four field-goal attempts with a long of 45 yards. Also made his lone extra-point attempt.

