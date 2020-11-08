Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/8

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Caught a 22-yard pass, his lone reception, for a touchdown in Minnesota's win over the Detroit Lions.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: The Patriots play the Jets on Monday night.
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Cincinnati was on a bye.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had six tackles, three solo.
Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Had three tackles, one solo, in Oakland's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, two solo.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Philadelphia had a bye week.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted six times with an average of 44.7 yards per punt, including one within the 20-yard line, in Baltimore's win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had three tackles, two solo, as Dallas lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Nailed all four field-goal attempts with a long of 45 yards. Also made his lone extra-point attempt.
How Sam Koch's only shot at the NFL led the ex-Husker to becoming a model of longevity with the Ravens
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!