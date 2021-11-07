 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/7
topical

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/7

Patriots Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers running back Ameer Abdullah watches during the second half of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

 JACOB KUPFERMAN, The Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 9.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Had four catches on five targets for 30 yards, including a long of 12, against the Patriots.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had 9 yards on two carries, including a long of 8 , against Miami.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Had a tackle on special teams against Houston.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Had two tackles, including half a sack, against Miami.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Had one tackle against the Broncos.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had two tackles against the Broncos.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times with a long of 51 against Minnesota.

Others of note

Harrison Phillips, DT, Bills: Had five tackles against the Jaguars.

