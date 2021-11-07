Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/7

Lincoln Journal Star
Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 9.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Had four catches on five targets for 30 yards, including a long of 12, against the Patriots.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had 9 yards on two carries, including a long of 8 , against Miami.
Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Had a tackle on special teams against Houston.
Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Had two tackles, including half a sack, against Miami.
Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Had one tackle against the Broncos.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had two tackles against the Broncos.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times with a long of 51 against Minnesota.
Others of note
Harrison Phillips, DT, Bills: Had five tackles against the Jaguars.
