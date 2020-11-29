 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/29
Chiefs Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) looks toward the sideline during the first half of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla.

 Jason Behnken, The Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Registered one tackle in the Vikings' comeback victory against Carolina.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Made one catch for 5 yards in the loss to the New York Giants.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished second for Tampa Bay in tackles with eight, including six solo stops.

Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: Pittsburgh hosts the Ravens on Tuesday.

Khalil Davis, DT, Buccaneers: Had a tackle and a quarterback hit against the Chiefs.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: The Eagles host Seattle on Monday night.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars: Recorded one tackle in the loss to Cleveland.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had five tackles, four solo, and one tackle for loss.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had three tackles on Thanksgiving Day in the loss to Washington.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Travels to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Will Compton, LB, Titans: Made three tackles in the Titans' 45-26 victory over Indianapolis.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Made three field goals with a long of 33 on Thanksgiving Day.

