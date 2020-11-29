Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/29

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Registered one tackle in the Vikings' comeback victory against Carolina.
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Made one catch for 5 yards in the loss to the New York Giants.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished second for Tampa Bay in tackles with eight, including six solo stops.
Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: Pittsburgh hosts the Ravens on Tuesday.
Khalil Davis, DT, Buccaneers: Had a tackle and a quarterback hit against the Chiefs.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: The Eagles host Seattle on Monday night.
Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars: Recorded one tackle in the loss to Cleveland.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had five tackles, four solo, and one tackle for loss.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had three tackles on Thanksgiving Day in the loss to Washington.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Travels to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Will Compton, LB, Titans: Made three tackles in the Titans' 45-26 victory over Indianapolis.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Made three field goals with a long of 33 on Thanksgiving Day.
Former Husker Luke Gifford suspended two weeks for violating NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy
How Sam Koch's only shot at the NFL led the ex-Husker to becoming a model of longevity with the Ravens
Ex-Huskers in the NFL
Ameer Abdullah
Freedom Akinmoladun
Rex Burkhead
Cethan Carter
Maliek Collins
Will Compton
Darrion Daniels
Lavonte David
Carlos Davis
Khalil Davis
Nick Gates
Nathan Gerry
Luke Gifford
Randy Gregory
Richie Incognito
Lamar Jackson
Andy Janovich
Chris Jones
Joshua Kalu
Sam Koch
Alex Lewis
Stanley Morgan Jr.
Devine Ozigbo
Brent Qvale
Ndamukong Suh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!