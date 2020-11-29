Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/29

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Registered one tackle in the Vikings' comeback victory against Carolina.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Made one catch for 5 yards in the loss to the New York Giants.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished second for Tampa Bay in tackles with eight, including six solo stops.

Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: Pittsburgh hosts the Ravens on Tuesday.

Khalil Davis, DT, Buccaneers: Had a tackle and a quarterback hit against the Chiefs.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: The Eagles host Seattle on Monday night.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jaguars: Recorded one tackle in the loss to Cleveland.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had five tackles, four solo, and one tackle for loss.