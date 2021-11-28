Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/28

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 12.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran twice for four yards against the Dolphins.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 12 times for 27 yards and had three catches for 27 yards against the Jets.
Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Had two tackles and one tackle-for-loss against the Jets.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made seven tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, against the Colts.
Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Had one tackle against the Raiders.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made two tackles, including a sack and a tackle-for-loss, against the Colts.
Others of note
Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Had eight tackles with two sacks and a tackle-for-loss, and a fumble recovery against the Colts.
Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Caught three passes for 12 yards against the Chargers.
Harrison Phillips (Millard West grad), DT, Bills: Made two tackles against the Saints.
Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 2-of-3 on field-goal attempts with a long of 45 against the Raiders.