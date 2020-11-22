Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/22

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Ran for 7 yards on four carries and caught two passes for 5 more in New England's loss to the Houston Texans.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Tampa Bay plays the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Tampa Bay plays Monday.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Averaged 42 yards a punt off three attempts, including one within the 20-yard line as the Tennessee Titans beat Baltimore in overtime.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Nailed his only field-goal attempt — a 19-yarder — and made 2 of 3 extra-point attempts as Dallas defeated the Minnesota Vikings.
