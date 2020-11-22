 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/22
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/22

Steelers Ravens Football

Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1.

 Associated Press file photo

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Ran for 7 yards on four carries and caught two passes for 5 more in New England's loss to the Houston Texans.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Tampa Bay plays the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Tampa Bay plays Monday.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Averaged 42 yards a punt off three attempts, including one within the 20-yard line as the Tennessee Titans beat Baltimore in overtime.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Nailed his only field-goal attempt — a 19-yarder — and made 2 of 3 extra-point attempts as Dallas defeated the Minnesota Vikings.

How Sam Koch's only shot at the NFL led the ex-Husker to becoming a model of longevity with the Ravens

Ex-Huskers in the NFL

