Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/21

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 11.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran one time for 6 yards and had one kick return for 21 yards against Washington.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had 18 carries for 40 yards against the Titans.
Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made two tackles on special teams against the Jets.
Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Had one tackle against the Chiefs.
Chris Jones, CB, Titans: Made one tackle against the Texans.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted six times with a long of 57 against the Bears.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Had one catch for 3 yards against the Raiders.
Others of note
Harrison Phillips (Millard West grad), DT, Bills: Made seven tackles against the Colts.
Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts with a long of 48.
