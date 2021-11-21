 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/21
0 Comments
topical

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/21

  • 0
Stanley Morgan

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (8) tries to get past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Dakari Monroe (43) during the second half of an NFL preseason game on Aug. 10, 2019.

 Associated Press file photo

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 11.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran one time for 6 yards and had one kick return for 21 yards against Washington.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had 18 carries for 40 yards against the Titans.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made two tackles on special teams against the Jets.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Had one tackle against the Chiefs.

Chris Jones, CB, Titans: Made one tackle against the Texans.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted six times with a long of 57 against the Bears.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Had one catch for 3 yards against the Raiders.

Others of note

Harrison Phillips (Millard West grad), DT, Bills: Made seven tackles against the Colts.

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts with a long of 48.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News