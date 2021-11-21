Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/21

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 11.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran one time for 6 yards and had one kick return for 21 yards against Washington.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had 18 carries for 40 yards against the Titans.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made two tackles on special teams against the Jets.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Had one tackle against the Chiefs.

Chris Jones, CB, Titans: Made one tackle against the Texans.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted six times with a long of 57 against the Bears.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Had one catch for 3 yards against the Raiders.

Others of note

Harrison Phillips (Millard West grad), DT, Bills: Made seven tackles against the Colts.

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts with a long of 48.

