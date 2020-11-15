Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/15

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Minnesota plays the Chicago Bears on Monday.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Caught four passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns in New England's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Also rushed for 31 yards on six carries.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had six tackles, five solo, in Tampa Bay's win over the Carolina Panthers.

Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Had 3 tackles, two solo, as Las Vegas beat the Denver Broncos.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded three solo tackles against the Panthers.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Placed all three punts within the 20-yard line. Averaged 50.3 yards per punt.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Dallas had a bye week.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Dallas was on a bye.

