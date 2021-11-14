Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/14

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 10.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran the ball nine times for 24 yards, caught four passes for 27 yards and had a 26-yard kick return against Arizona.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made 14 tackles, including five solo against Washington.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Had one tackle against the Falcons.

Chris Jones, CB, Titans: Made one tackle against the Saints.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted eight times with a long of 53 in Thursday's loss to Miami.

Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Made two catches for 6 yards in the win over Denver.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made five tackles with a sack and a tackle-for-loss against Washington.

Others of note

Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Had five catches for 59 yards in the loss to Philadelphia.

Harrison Phillips (Millard West grad), DT, Bills: Had three tackles against the Jets.

