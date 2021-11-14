 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/14
0 Comments
topical

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/14

  • 0
Slay's scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos 30-13

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the first half Sunday in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey, Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 10.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran the ball nine times for 24 yards, caught four passes for 27 yards and had a 26-yard kick return against Arizona.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made 14 tackles, including five solo against Washington.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Had one tackle against the Falcons.

Chris Jones, CB, Titans: Made one tackle against the Saints.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted eight times with a long of 53 in Thursday's loss to Miami.

Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Made two catches for 6 yards in the win over Denver.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made five tackles with a sack and a tackle-for-loss against Washington.

Others of note

Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Had five catches for 59 yards in the loss to Philadelphia.

Harrison Phillips (Millard West grad), DT, Bills: Had three tackles against the Jets.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News