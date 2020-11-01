 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/1
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/1

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed six times for 26 yards and caught a pass for 5 yards.

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Caught one pass for 2 yards.

Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Made a solo tackle.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had four solo tackles.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for a 39.7-yard average with a long of 44, and two inside the 20.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Made three of four field goal attempts, from 49, 49 and 59 yards, and finished with nine points.

The Buffalo Bills' Mario Addison tackles the New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead during the first half Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
