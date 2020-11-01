Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 11/1

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed six times for 26 yards and caught a pass for 5 yards.
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Caught one pass for 2 yards.
Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Made a solo tackle.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had four solo tackles.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for a 39.7-yard average with a long of 44, and two inside the 20.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Made three of four field goal attempts, from 49, 49 and 59 yards, and finished with nine points.
