Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/4

Here's a look at how former Big Red players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Caught one pass for 24 yards.
Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Had one tackle.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had a game-high 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Had seven tackles, including four solo stops.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times, with a long of 51 yards; also completed a pass for 15 yards on a fake punt.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, including one solo stop.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Made two extra points.
