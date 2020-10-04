 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/4
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/4

Chargers Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts after a player during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

 MARK LoMOGLIO, The Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Big Red players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Caught one pass for 24 yards.

Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Had one tackle.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had a game-high 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Had seven tackles, including four solo stops.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times, with a long of 51 yards; also completed a pass for 15 yards on a fake punt.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, including one solo stop.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Made two extra points.

