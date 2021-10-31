Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/31

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 8.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Had eight carries for 31 yards in the win over Atlanta.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed four times for 21 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Rams. He also attempted one pass.
Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one special teams tackle in the loss to Buffalo.
Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Tallied two total tackles and a tackle-for-loss against the Rams.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished with eight total tackles, including six solos in the loss to New Orleans.
Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Made one catch for 9 yards in the won over Detroit.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made four tackles, including a sack and a tackle-for-loss against the Saints.
Others of note
Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made four total tackles against the Saints.
Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Finished with two catches for 8 yards in the win over Washington.