Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/31

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 8.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Had eight carries for 31 yards in the win over Atlanta.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed four times for 21 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Rams. He also attempted one pass.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one special teams tackle in the loss to Buffalo.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Tallied two total tackles and a tackle-for-loss against the Rams.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished with eight total tackles, including six solos in the loss to New Orleans.

Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Made one catch for 9 yards in the won over Detroit.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made four tackles, including a sack and a tackle-for-loss against the Saints.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made four total tackles against the Saints.