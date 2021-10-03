 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/3
0 Comments
topical

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/3

  • 0
Cowboys vs. Panthers football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) as defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) looks on in the first half on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

 Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press

Full Scott Frost press conference after Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 02, 2021. The Huskers won the game 56-7.

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 4.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Returned a kickoff 26 yards and caught one pass for a 2-yard gain.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Dicaprio Bootle, CB, Chiefs: Made one tackle in the win over the Eagles.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had one carry for a 1-yard loss.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made a solo stop on special teams.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made one tackle in the loss to Buffalo.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had three tackles, including two solo sacks in the win over Carolina.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Kicked seven punts for 335 yards. Had a kick of 57 yards and pinned the Broncos inside their 20 once.

Others of note

Noah Fant (Omaha Burke grad), TE, Broncos: Recorded six catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Baltimore.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad) K, Cowboys: Kicked a 37-yard field goal and was a perfect 3-for-3 on PAT attempts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Three Keys to the Game: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News