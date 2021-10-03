Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/3

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 4.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Returned a kickoff 26 yards and caught one pass for a 2-yard gain.

Dicaprio Bootle, CB, Chiefs: Made one tackle in the win over the Eagles.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Had one carry for a 1-yard loss.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made a solo stop on special teams.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made one tackle in the loss to Buffalo.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Had three tackles, including two solo sacks in the win over Carolina.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Kicked seven punts for 335 yards. Had a kick of 57 yards and pinned the Broncos inside their 20 once.

Others of note

Noah Fant (Omaha Burke grad), TE, Broncos: Recorded six catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Baltimore.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad) K, Cowboys: Kicked a 37-yard field goal and was a perfect 3-for-3 on PAT attempts.

