 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/25
View Comments

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/25

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Chargers Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) reacts after a player during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 4.

 MARK LoMOGLIO, The Associated Press file photo

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: The Vikings had a bye week.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Ran for 12 yards on four carries and caught three passes for 35 more in New England's loss to San Francisco.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had eight tackles, seven solo, in the win over Oakland.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Had eight tackles (four solo, one for loss), in Thursday's win over the New York Giants.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: The Ravens had a bye week,

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erik Chinander talks 'fine line' in preparing for season; bringing own 'juice' and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News