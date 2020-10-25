Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/25

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: The Vikings had a bye week.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Ran for 12 yards on four carries and caught three passes for 35 more in New England's loss to San Francisco.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had eight tackles, seven solo, in the win over Oakland.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Had eight tackles (four solo, one for loss), in Thursday's win over the New York Giants.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: The Ravens had a bye week,

