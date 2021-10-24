Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/24

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 7.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Had three kick returns for 39 yards in the loss against the Giants.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Made a tackle on special teams in the loss to Arizona.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Tallied one sack and a tackle-for-loss against the Cardinals.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted six times for 264 yards, including a 50-yard long and two inside the 20 in the loss against the Bengals.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one tackle in the loss to Atlanta.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made three tackles, recorded a sack and recovered a fumble in the win over Chicago.

Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Finished with five catches for 39 yards in Thursday night's loss to Cleveland.

