Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/18
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/18

  • Updated
Packers Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Pau team up to sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

 MARK LoMOGLIO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Rushed twice for 7 yards and caught one pass for 1 yard.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed five times for 14 yards.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had eight tackles, 1½ sacks and two tackles for loss.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Was in on nine tackles, seven solo.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted seven times, averaging 46.4 yards, and had a long of 59.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had one tackle, a sack.

