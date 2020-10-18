Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/18

Lincoln Journal Star
Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Rushed twice for 7 yards and caught one pass for 1 yard.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed five times for 14 yards.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had eight tackles, 1½ sacks and two tackles for loss.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Was in on nine tackles, seven solo.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted seven times, averaging 46.4 yards, and had a long of 59.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had one tackle, a sack.
Former Huskers in the NFL
Ameer Abdullah
Freedom Akinmoladun
Rex Burkhead
Cethan Carter
Maliek Collins
Will Compton
Darrion Daniels
Lavonte David
Carlos Davis
Khalil Davis
Nick Gates
Nathan Gerry
Luke Gifford
Randy Gregory
Richie Incognito
Lamar Jackson
Andy Janovich
Chris Jones
Joshua Kalu
Sam Koch
Alex Lewis
Stanley Morgan Jr.
Devine Ozigbo
Brent Qvale
Ndamukong Suh
