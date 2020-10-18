Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/18

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Rushed twice for 7 yards and caught one pass for 1 yard.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Rushed five times for 14 yards.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had eight tackles, 1½ sacks and two tackles for loss.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Was in on nine tackles, seven solo.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted seven times, averaging 46.4 yards, and had a long of 59.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had one tackle, a sack.

Former Huskers in the NFL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0