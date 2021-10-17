Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/17

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 6.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had two kick returns for 68 yards, including a 45-yard return in the overtime win against Minnesota.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Made a tackle on special teams in the loss to Indianapolis.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded one solo tackle in the win over Philadelphia.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Had two punts go 86 yards, including one punt inside the 20 in the win over the Chargers.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made a tackle on special teams in the loss to Detroit.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one reception for eight yards in the loss against Jacksonville.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Blocked a punt in the third quarter to set up Dallas in the red zone in the overtime win against New England.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Recorded two sacks and a tackle-for-loss against the Patriots.

Others of note