Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/17

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 6.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had two kick returns for 68 yards, including a 45-yard return in the overtime win against Minnesota.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Made a tackle on special teams in the loss to Indianapolis.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded one solo tackle in the win over Philadelphia.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Had two punts go 86 yards, including one punt inside the 20 in the win over the Chargers.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made a tackle on special teams in the loss to Detroit.
Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one reception for eight yards in the loss against Jacksonville.
Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Blocked a punt in the third quarter to set up Dallas in the red zone in the overtime win against New England.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Recorded two sacks and a tackle-for-loss against the Patriots.
Others of note
Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made five total tackles, four solo and two for loss, and recorded a ½ sack against the Eagles.
Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Finished second on Broncos in receiving yards with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Raiders.
Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad) K, Cowboys: Went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries, including a long of 49 yards and made two extra points against the Patriots.