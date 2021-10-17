 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/17
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/17

Raiders begin post-Jon Gruden era with 34-24 win at Denver

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) can't make the catch in the end zone as Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) defends during the second half on Sunday in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey, Associated Press

Scott Frost talks about Nebraska's flat start and the little details after the loss to Minnesota.

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 6.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had two kick returns for 68 yards, including a 45-yard return in the overtime win against Minnesota.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Made a tackle on special teams in the loss to Indianapolis.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded one solo tackle in the win over Philadelphia.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Had two punts go 86 yards, including one punt inside the 20 in the win over the Chargers.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made a tackle on special teams in the loss to Detroit.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one reception for eight yards in the loss against Jacksonville.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Blocked a punt in the third quarter to set up Dallas in the red zone in the overtime win against New England.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Recorded two sacks and a tackle-for-loss against the Patriots.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made five total tackles, four solo and two for loss, and recorded a ½ sack against the Eagles.

Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Finished second on Broncos in receiving yards with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Raiders.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad) K, Cowboys: Went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries, including a long of 49 yards and made two extra points against the Patriots.

