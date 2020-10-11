 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/11
Giants Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell (80) and Greg Zuerlein (right) celebrate Zuerlein's game-winning field goal against the New York Giants on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

 MICHAEL AINSWORTH, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:

Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Made a solo tackle.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made five tackles, including three solo, Thursday against the Bears.

Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Made seven tackles, four of them solo.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Made one tackle.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Averaged 44.3 yards on four punts, with a long of 49.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles and one pass defensed Thursday against the Bears.

Other of note

Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Made his second game-ending field goal of the season and scored 13 points, making all three field goal attempts (long of 40; the winner from 34) and all four extra-point tries.

