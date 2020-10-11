Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/11

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Made a solo tackle.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Made five tackles, including three solo, Thursday against the Bears.
Nathan Gerry, LB, Eagles: Made seven tackles, four of them solo.
Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Made one tackle.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Averaged 44.3 yards on four punts, with a long of 49.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles and one pass defensed Thursday against the Bears.
Other of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Made his second game-ending field goal of the season and scored 13 points, making all three field goal attempts (long of 40; the winner from 34) and all four extra-point tries.
