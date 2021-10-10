 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/10
0 Comments
topical

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/10

  • Updated
  • 0
Giants Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell (80) and Greg Zuerlein (right) celebrate Zuerlein's game-winning field goal against the New York Giants in 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

 MICHAEL AINSWORTH, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Scott Frost was proud of his team after a comeback falls short against Michigan.

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 5.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had one carry for 2 yards and four kickoff returns for 68 yards, including a long of 24 in win over the Lions.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made three tackles and one solo in loss to the Patriots.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished with two tackles and a sack against the Dolphins.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made four tackles and had 1½ sacks in win against the Dolphins.

Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Caught three passes for 20 yards in the loss against the Steelers.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad) K, Cowboys: Went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts with a long of 38 and 5-for-5 on extra points in the win against the Giants.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Three Keys to the Game: Nebraska vs. Michigan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News