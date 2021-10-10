Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/10

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 5.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Had one carry for 2 yards and four kickoff returns for 68 yards, including a long of 24 in win over the Lions.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made three tackles and one solo in loss to the Patriots.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished with two tackles and a sack against the Dolphins.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made four tackles and had 1½ sacks in win against the Dolphins.

Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Caught three passes for 20 yards in the loss against the Steelers.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad) K, Cowboys: Went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts with a long of 38 and 5-for-5 on extra points in the win against the Giants.

