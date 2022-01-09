Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/9

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 18.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Rushed seven times for 26 yards, caught nine passes for 56 yards and returned four kicks for 116 yards against the Buccaneers.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Caught three passes for 42 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 24 yards against the Titans.
Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one specials teams tackle against the Patriots.
Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Finished with two tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss against the Titans.
Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Finished with four tackles against the Eagles.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Made two tackles against the Eagles.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted seven times for 268 yards and a long of 50 against the Steelers.
Brett Maher, K, Saints: Finished 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts with a long of 37 and made 3-of-3 extra points against the Falcons.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one catch for 8 yards, ran once for 3 yards and made a special teams tackle against the Browns.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made one tackle against the Panthers.
Others of note
Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Caught one pass for 16 yards against the Chiefs.
Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Bills: Finished with two tackles against the Jets.
Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Made a 48-yard field goal and finished 6-of-7 on extra points against the Eagles.