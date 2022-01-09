Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/9

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 18.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Rushed seven times for 26 yards, caught nine passes for 56 yards and returned four kicks for 116 yards against the Buccaneers.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Caught three passes for 42 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 24 yards against the Titans.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one specials teams tackle against the Patriots.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Finished with two tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss against the Titans.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Finished with four tackles against the Eagles.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Made two tackles against the Eagles.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted seven times for 268 yards and a long of 50 against the Steelers.

Brett Maher, K, Saints: Finished 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts with a long of 37 and made 3-of-3 extra points against the Falcons.