Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/9
topical

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/9

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucs beat Panthers 41-17, earn No. 2 playoff seeding in NFC

Panthers running back Ameer Abdullah (20) dives for yardage during the first half against the Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

 Mark LoMoglio, Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 18.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Rushed seven times for 26 yards, caught nine passes for 56 yards and returned four kicks for 116 yards against the Buccaneers.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Caught three passes for 42 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 24 yards against the Titans.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one specials teams tackle against the Patriots.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Finished with two tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss against the Titans.

Luke Gifford, LB, Cowboys: Finished with four tackles against the Eagles.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Made two tackles against the Eagles.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted seven times for 268 yards and a long of 50 against the Steelers.

Brett Maher, K, Saints: Finished 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts with a long of 37 and made 3-of-3 extra points against the Falcons.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one catch for 8 yards, ran once for 3 yards and made a special teams tackle against the Browns.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made one tackle against the Panthers.

Others of note

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Caught one pass for 16 yards against the Chiefs.

Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Bills: Finished with two tackles against the Jets.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Made a 48-yard field goal and finished 6-of-7 on extra points against the Eagles.

Tags

