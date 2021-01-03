Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/4

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared this week on the NFL gridiron:
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Caught three passes for 7 yards and a touchdown as Minnesota beat Detroit. Also returned four kickoffs with an average of 26.8 yards per return.
Cethan Carter, TE, Bengals: Caught a pass for 21 yards.
Maliek Collins, DT, Raiders: Collected three tackles, including two solo, as the Raiders edged Denver.
Darrion Daniels, 49ers: Had one tackle assist in a loss to Seattle.
Carlos Davis, DT, Steelers: Assisted on a tackle against Cleveland.
Khalil Davis, DT, Buccaneers: Had a tackle assist.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Collected eight tackles, five solo, as Tampa Bay beat Atlanta.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Assisted on a tackle in a loss to the Giants.
Andy Janovich, RB, Browns: Returned a kickoff 13 yards.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: His consecutive active game streak ended at 239 games as Koch sat out Sunday's win over the Bengals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Grabbed a sack to go along with three solo tackles.
Others of note
Greg Zuerlein, K, Cowboys: Went 4-for-4 on field goals, including a long of 57 yards. Made his lone extra-point attempt.